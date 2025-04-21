Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1262 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

KBWY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. 97,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

