Gladstone Capital Co. Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $534.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.05.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 106.59%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

