Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 4.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

BSJU stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. 50,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,080. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

