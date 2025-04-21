Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

METCL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

