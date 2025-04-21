NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Short Interest Update

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 980,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity at NB Bancorp

In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $976,250. This represents a 3.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope Pascucci purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,589.75. The trade was a 53,333.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $803,035 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBBK. State Street Corp increased its position in NB Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 140,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 119.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 108,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in NB Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NBBK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that NB Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

