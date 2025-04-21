Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 4,271.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFLX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $292.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

