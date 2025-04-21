Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Drops By 19.3%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.78. 1,287,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.