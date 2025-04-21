Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 411,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

MSEX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,979. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.06%.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In related news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6,702.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 136,989 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $2,619,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

