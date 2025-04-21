Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Chairman Sells $2,154,915.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $2,154,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,184,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,599,443.74. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,234,295.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,437,470.00.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. 768,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,375. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $66,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,505,000 after acquiring an additional 561,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $44,343,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

