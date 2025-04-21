Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $16,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,723.64. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $16,240.00.

On Friday, April 11th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $15,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Elliot Noss sold 300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $4,506.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $7,720.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $16,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $3,396.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $133,860.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $7,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $7,830.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $1,712.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of Tucows stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.81. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tucows in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tucows by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tucows by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

