U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Director Purchases $186,600.00 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,260,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029,769. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

