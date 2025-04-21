Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.08. 33,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,547. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

Portman Ridge Finance Cuts Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.14 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -293.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on PTMN

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.