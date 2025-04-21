PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 3,297 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $724,416.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,692,648.12. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $1,053,286.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,264,069.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

PNRG traded down $7.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.02. 28,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52 week low of $98.55 and a 52 week high of $243.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.08 and a 200 day moving average of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.04.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

