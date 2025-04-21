Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 10.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.50. The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57. 945,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 403,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra Resources Stock Up 10.8 %

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$303.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.51.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.