Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 10.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.50. The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57. 945,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 403,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$303.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.51.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
