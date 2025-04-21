Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1,471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,144,950.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 85,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RPTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bloom Burton cut Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPTX remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. 418,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,835. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.