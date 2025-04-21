Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Roadzen Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ RDZN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. 205,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,404. Roadzen has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roadzen

About Roadzen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDZN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roadzen by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roadzen by 124.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roadzen in the fourth quarter worth $959,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Roadzen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roadzen by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

