First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 2,058,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 956,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.
In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.
