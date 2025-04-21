Calvin Clovis Everett Purchases 50,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.
Liberty Gold Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE LGD traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. Liberty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of C$88.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.49.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
