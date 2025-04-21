Calvin Clovis Everett Purchases 50,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

Liberty Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE LGD traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. Liberty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of C$88.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the geographic locations of Canada, the USA and Turkey. Its projects include the Black Pine project, Goldstrike, TV Tower and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.