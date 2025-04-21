Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $448.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.
Cadence Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.
Cadence Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CADE
Cadence Bank Company Profile
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Bank
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.