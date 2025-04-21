Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $448.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CADE

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.