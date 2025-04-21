Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,530. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

