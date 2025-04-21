Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%.
Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,530. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20.
Cadence Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.
Cadence Bank Company Profile
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
