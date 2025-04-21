AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, Zacks reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. AZZ updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.500-6.100 EPS.

AZZ Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,485. AZZ has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.