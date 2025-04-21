AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, Zacks reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. AZZ updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.500-6.100 EPS.
AZZ Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,485. AZZ has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
AZZ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AZZ Company Profile
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
