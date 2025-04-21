Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.010-3.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.720 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELS

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.