Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.010-3.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.720 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
NYSE:ELS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ELS
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equity LifeStyle Properties
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.