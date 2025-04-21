Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 950,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 639,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 12.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
