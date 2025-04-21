Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 950,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 639,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 12.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

