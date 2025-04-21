Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 868,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,577,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,360,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,840. This represents a 25.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,057,147 shares of company stock worth $152,266,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

