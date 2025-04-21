NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 1,641,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,678,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,321,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 206,610 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $263,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

