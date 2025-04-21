Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 713,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 197,244 shares.The stock last traded at $32.01 and had previously closed at $32.34.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIVI. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

