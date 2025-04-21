Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on Golden Arrow Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Diego Martin Pestana acquired 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,551,000 shares of company stock worth $229,930. 7.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

