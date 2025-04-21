Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on Golden Arrow Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golden Arrow Resources
Golden Arrow Resources Trading Down 20.0 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Diego Martin Pestana acquired 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,551,000 shares of company stock worth $229,930. 7.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile
Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Arrow Resources
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.