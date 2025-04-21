Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.82. 215,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 305,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. This trade represents a 60.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunocore by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunocore by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 109,206 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Immunocore by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

