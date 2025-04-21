Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Down 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) were down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 3,494,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,792,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Clover Health Investments news, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,299,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,719.40. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,898,795.68. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 862,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 868,501 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

