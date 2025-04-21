Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a 4.3% increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $159.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

