SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,209,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 569,960 shares.The stock last traded at $23.15 and had previously closed at $22.98.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

