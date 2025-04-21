Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Increases By 23.8%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

HESAF traded down $48.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,560.98. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $2,015.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,015.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,717.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,505.44.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

