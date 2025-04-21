Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Update

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 875.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gecina Price Performance

GECFF stock remained flat at $98.75 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. Gecina has a 12-month low of $88.16 and a 12-month high of $123.97.

Gecina Company Profile

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

