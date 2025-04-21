Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Interroll Price Performance

IRRHF remained flat at $2,327.70 during trading on Monday. Interroll has a 52 week low of $2,327.70 and a 52 week high of $2,943.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,327.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,667.90.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

