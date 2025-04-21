Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Interroll Price Performance
IRRHF remained flat at $2,327.70 during trading on Monday. Interroll has a 52 week low of $2,327.70 and a 52 week high of $2,943.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,327.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,667.90.
About Interroll
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Interroll
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.