Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 208,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Keyence Stock Up 1.6 %

KYCCF stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $405.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584. Keyence has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $537.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.95.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

