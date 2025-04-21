Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 208,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.
Keyence Stock Up 1.6 %
KYCCF stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $405.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584. Keyence has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $537.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.95.
Keyence Company Profile
