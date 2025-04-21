Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,136,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 22,372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30,226.7 days.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Price Performance
Shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Monday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
About Maanshan Iron & Steel
