Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,136,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 22,372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30,226.7 days.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Price Performance

Shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Monday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products, such as H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and train wheels and wheel rims.

Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.