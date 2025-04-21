Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NPSNY traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $47.90. 33,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,517. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Naspers has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Naspers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

