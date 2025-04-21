Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Increases By 25.2%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
