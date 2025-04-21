Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Increases By 25.2%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

