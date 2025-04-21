Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth $197,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

BGB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 177,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,699. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

