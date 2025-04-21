Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JGH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

