Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:JGH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
