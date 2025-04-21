PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PCK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.27. 87,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.