Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

