Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $98.10.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Alliance Bancorporation
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.