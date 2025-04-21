Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
