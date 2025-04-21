Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Calix updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.240 EPS.

Calix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

