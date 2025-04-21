Calix (NYSE:CALX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,849. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

