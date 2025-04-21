Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,576. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HXL

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.