Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

SMBC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.47. 19,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,175. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $68.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $591.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $413,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,680. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

