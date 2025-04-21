EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 526,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

EverCommerce Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 96,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,908.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,209,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,120,168.07. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 16,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $160,285.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,585,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,410,449.03. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 106,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EverCommerce by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

