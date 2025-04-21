Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Head-To-Head Survey

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wells Fargo & Company and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 6 11 2 2.79 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 10 10 0 2.50

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $75.34, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $255.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and JPMorgan Chase & Co.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $81.58 billion 2.56 $19.72 billion $5.57 11.50 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $172.84 billion 3.69 $58.47 billion $20.37 11.24

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo & Company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 15.73% 12.38% 1.04% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 20.96% 16.99% 1.31%

Volatility and Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Wells Fargo & Company on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking and credit products across industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment is composed of corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, and equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth and Investment Management segment refers to personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate. The CCB segment originates and services mortgage loans. The CIB segment makes markets and services clients across fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, and commodities. The AWM segment provides initial capital investments in products such as mutual funds and capital invested alongside third-party investors. The Corporate segment manages its liquidity, funding, capital, structural interest rate, and foreign exchange risks. The company was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

