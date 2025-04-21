Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Frequency Electronics

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,078.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,541.60. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of FEIM stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,174. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $160.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

